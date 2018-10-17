App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Elxsi, says Mustafa Nadeem

We recommend buying from the current level for the target of Rs 1060 and a stop loss below Rs 1035.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mustafa Nadeem

Epic Research

Tata Elxsi outperformed well with average volumes and closed near its intraday high. The RSI has also shown the reversal from the oversold zone on the daily chart.

We recommend buying from the current level for the target of Rs 1060 and a stop loss below Rs 1035.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 11:42 am

