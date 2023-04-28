Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 980: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is one of the major FMCG companies present in tea, coffee & other beverages in India, UK, US, Canada and some other geographies. In India, it also has salt, pulses, spices & other foods products. Its subsidiary NourishCo is present in packaged water & other beverages. The company is in JV with Starbucks, which has 333 stores in India • The company has 2000+ distribution directly reaching to 1.5 million outlets in India. Its total distribution reach is 3.8 million outlets.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 980 on ascribing 52x FY25 earnings multiple.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Consumer Products - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici