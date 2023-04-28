English
    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 980: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consumer Products

    Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is one of the major FMCG companies present in tea, coffee & other beverages in India, UK, US, Canada and some other geographies. In India, it also has salt, pulses, spices & other foods products. Its subsidiary NourishCo is present in packaged water & other beverages. The company is in JV with Starbucks, which has 333 stores in India • The company has 2000+ distribution directly reaching to 1.5 million outlets in India. Its total distribution reach is 3.8 million outlets.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 980 on ascribing 52x FY25 earnings multiple.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

