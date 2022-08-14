Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 964: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consumer Products

For Q1FY23, TATACONS reported revenue of INR 33,268 Mn, which is a growth of 10.6% YoY and 4.8% QoQ. The India Packaged Beverages business revenue declined by 4.0% YoY on a high base, while volumes increased by 1.0% YoY. The India Foods business revenue grew by 19.0% YoY, on an elevated base, while volumes declined by 3.0% YoY. The International Beverages revenue growth was 9.0% YoY. Tata Starbucks saw a revenue growth of 238.0% YoY, on a low base. EBITDA for the quarter was INR 4,573 Mn, which grew by 14.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ. EBITDA margin of 13.7% for the quarter was an improvement of 47 bps YoY, though it contracted by 25 bps QoQ. Adjusted PAT was INR 2,794 Mn, which is a growth of 47.8% YoY and 18.3% QoQ. Adj PAT margin was at 8.4%, which grew by 211 bps YoY and 96 bps QoQ.

Outlook

We have valued TATACONS on a SOTP basis. For India Business, we apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 40x to FY24E EBITDA; for International Business, we apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17x to FY24E EBITDA; and for Starbucks business, we apply an EV/Revenue multiple of 3x to FY24E Revenue. Accordingly, we maintain our target price of INR 964 per share (unchanged), an upside of 24.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

