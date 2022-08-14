Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 960: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products
Q1FY2023 performance beat our expectations, with a price-led revenue growth of ~11%; OPM expanded 47 bps y-o-y to 13.7%, adjusted PAT grew by 45% y-o-y to Rs. 294.5 crore. Rapid growth in foods business, market share gains in core tea business, widening of distribution network and strong traction in new products will help company to achieve double-digit revenue growth going ahead. Stable raw tea prices, price hikes in domestic salt and international tea businesses and a better mix would help OPM improve consistently in the coming quarters.
Outlook
Stock trades at 56.0x and 45.9x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 960.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.