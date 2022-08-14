Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 960: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Q1FY2023 performance beat our expectations, with a price-led revenue growth of ~11%; OPM expanded 47 bps y-o-y to 13.7%, adjusted PAT grew by 45% y-o-y to Rs. 294.5 crore. Rapid growth in foods business, market share gains in core tea business, widening of distribution network and strong traction in new products will help company to achieve double-digit revenue growth going ahead. Stable raw tea prices, price hikes in domestic salt and international tea businesses and a better mix would help OPM improve consistently in the coming quarters.

Outlook

Stock trades at 56.0x and 45.9x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 960.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Consumer Products - 120822 - khan