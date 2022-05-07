English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 960: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products


    Q4FY2022 performance was ahead of our expectation with mid-single digit revenue growth; OPM expanded 411 bps y-o-y to 14%, resulting in PAT doubling to Rs. 252.9 crore. Steady volume growth in core businesses of foods and branded tea and sustained gains in market share along with TCPL’s strategic priorities of increasing direct coverage, scale-up in new acquired businesses, and innovation would help drive up revenue growth in the medium term. Benefits of a correction in raw tea prices would sustain going ahead. Further proposed reorganisation of India and International business is on track. It will lead to 5-10% PAT accretion in the next 12-18 months.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 56.2x and 46.1x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 960.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consumer Products
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.