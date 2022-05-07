Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is one of the major FMCG companies present in tea, coffee & other beverages in India, UK, US, Canada & some other geographies. In India, it also has salt, pulses, spices & other foods products. Its subsidiary NourishCo is present in packaged water & other beverages. The company is in a JV with Starbucks, which has 268 stores in India. The company has 2000+ distribution directly reaching 1.3 million outlets in India. This will be increased to 1.5 million outlets by March 2023 • TCPL also increased its rural/ semi urban distributors 4x to 8000+ after the consolidation of consumer business.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 910 on ascribing 52x FY24 earnings multiple.

