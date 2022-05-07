English
    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products


    TCP reported a strong operating performance, led by gross margin expansion of ~540bp YoY to 44.6% in 4QFY22. Earnings were driven by its standalone business (gross margin expanded by 930bp YoY and 140bp QoQ) on benign Tea prices. However, higher investments behind brands and other expenses restricted consolidated EBITDA growth to 48%. Margin in the India Foods business was impacted by inflation and investments in new businesses. The management guided at double-digit growth, with a constant expansion of its portfolio. Factoring in an in line performance in 4QFY22, we maintain our FY23 and FY24 earnings estimate.


    Outlook


    We arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR900 and maintain our Buy rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:33 pm
