Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 890: Motilal Oswal

TATACONS reported a healthy operating performance, with gross margin expansion of ~190bp YoY to 42.6% in 1QFY23. Earnings were driven by a 320bp YoY gross margin expansion in its standalone business, aided by tapering off in Tea prices, and partly offset by input cost inflation in Salt. The company is on a portfolio expansion spree in its F&B segment, with product launches into new and innovative categories such as the launch of Tata ORS+ with glucose and electrolytes, and its recent foray into Protein based product categories, with the launch of a plant-based meat product. Factoring in an in line performance in 1QFY23, we maintain our FY23 and FY24 earnings estimate. We arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR890 and maintain our Buy rating.



Outlook

We expect a sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/19%/31% over FY22-24. Factoring in an in line performance in 1QFY23, we maintain our FY23 and FY24 earnings estimate. We arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR890 and maintain our Buy rating.

