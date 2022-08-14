English
    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 890: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products


    TATACONS reported a healthy operating performance, with gross margin expansion of ~190bp YoY to 42.6% in 1QFY23. Earnings were driven by a 320bp YoY gross margin expansion in its standalone business, aided by tapering off in Tea prices, and partly offset by input cost inflation in Salt.  The company is on a portfolio expansion spree in its F&B segment, with product launches into new and innovative categories such as the launch of Tata ORS+ with glucose and electrolytes, and its recent foray into Protein based product categories, with the launch of a plant-based meat product.  Factoring in an in line performance in 1QFY23, we maintain our FY23 and FY24 earnings estimate. We arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR890 and maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    We expect a sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/19%/31% over FY22-24. Factoring in an in line performance in 1QFY23, we maintain our FY23 and FY24 earnings estimate. We arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR890 and maintain our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
