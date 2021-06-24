Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is looking to transform itself into a multi-layered FMCG company by seamlessly integrating acquired businesses, streamlining supply chain & distribution and strengthening core foods & beverages businesses through innovation. Focused execution, robust distribution network and market share gains helped TCPL clock strong revenue and operating profit growth of 20% each in an uncertain FY2021. Distribution and supply efficiencies helped reduce working capital cycle by ~20 days; FCF/EBIDTA ratio improved to 80% and the company has strong liquidity of Rs. 3,000 crore. Strengthening of core businesses and synergies from acquired businesses would help TCPL record a revenue/PAT CAGR of 13%/16% over FY2021-24.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 875.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

