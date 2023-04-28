 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 870: Sharekhan

Apr 28, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) registered strong performance in Q4FY2023. Revenue grew by 14% y-o-y to Rs. 3,618.7 crore. OPM stood flat at 14.1%. Adjusted PAT grew by 16% y-o-y to Rs. 294 crore. India packaged beverages sales volume recovered to 3% vs. volume decline of 5% in Q3; India food business volumes grew by 8%. NourishCo registered strong 79% growth to Rs. 181 crore.. Management is confident of posting better performance in FY2024, maintaining double-digit revenue growth, led by distribution expansion, market share gains in the tea business, food business maintaining strong double-digit growth, and acquisitions such as NourishCo and Soulfull scaling up fast.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 48.8x/40.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 870. Strong earnings visibility and improving cash flows make it a good pick in the FMCG space.