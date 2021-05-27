Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 725: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Higher tea prices impacted standalone gross margins by 10.1pp YoY to 30.9%, and higher A&P consequently impacted the consolidated EBITDA margin by 290bps YoY to 9.9%. Consolidated EBITDA de-grew 3% YoY on the back of 13% EBITDA de-growth in standalone. The Tata Sampann portfolio grew 2% during the quarter, impacted by volatility in the Pulses market; portfolio grew 26% during FY21. The scale-up of the Sampann portfolio remains a key monitorable.



Outlook

We lower our earnings estimates for FY22 by 7% on the back of near-term margin pressure in Tea. We maintain our earnings estimates for FY23 and arrive at an FY23 SOTP-based TP of INR725/share. Maintain Buy.

