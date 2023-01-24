 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consumer Product; target of Rs 940: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Product recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Product

TATACONS’s strategy to acquire the remaining stake in NourishCo JV from PepsiCo is bearing its fruit with the company rapidly expanding its distribution coverage, leveraging the strength of its existing portfolio and launching innovative products in non-carbonated (NCD) and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage segment. In this report, we highlight the rationales as to why we believe this segment could be a game changer for TATACONS.

Outlook

We expect a sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/14%/23%, respectively, over FY22- 25. We arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR940 and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.