Buy Tata Consultancy Services ; target of Rs 4336: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Overall, the performance was inline with broad estimates. While, revenue grew by 3.5% QoQ in INR terms, margin was flat sequentially. The growth remains broadbased across verticals. We remain positive on the stock as the robust demand environment would help it to sustain growth momentum in FY23. Deal booking remains strong across vertical led by multi‐year tech upcycle. Employee addition has been robust over last few quarters and provides robust revenue growth visibility. Though, the employee attrition remains high, but the incremental attrition has moderated. We expect it to maintain stable operating margin over medium term aided by positive operating leverage, improving employee pyramid and moderation in employee attrition. Certain costs related to admin and travel are expected to increase as offices open up post 3rd covid wave but these costs are not expected to reach precovid level as IT companies are expected to move to hybrid model of work. We estimate revenue CAGR of 12.3% over FY22‐24E with average EBIT margin of 26.2%.



Outlook

We maintain BUY Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 4,336/share at 32x on FY24E EPS. We have reduced our target multiple from 33x to 32x to account for higher cost of capital going ahead. The stock trades at PER of 27.2x on FY24E EPS.

More Info

At 13:08 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,710.40, up Rs 14.00, or 0.38 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,738.60 and an intraday low of Rs 3,650.05.

It was trading with volumes of 211,705 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 112,202 shares, an increase of 88.68 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.26 percent or Rs 9.55 at Rs 3,696.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,004.80 on 18 January, 2022 and 03 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.28 percent below its 52-week high and 23.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,372,496.02 crore.

