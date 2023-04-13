Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3817: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) Q4FY23 performance is better than our estimate . Dollar Revenue was up 7.4% YoY to USD 7,195 mn (KRChoksey est. USD 7,181 mn). Rupee revenue grew by 16.9% YoY to INR 5,91,620 mn. Reported operating margin expanded by 200 bps to 24.5% on the back of Lower employee expenses, operating leverage, and lower subcontractor expenses. Reported Net profit of INR 1,14,360 mn was slightly higher than KRChoksey est. of INR 1,13,614 mn with margin of 19.3%. In this quarter, TCS has registered a deal bookings of USD 10 bn, and it includes a major deal worth US$700mn with the Phoenix Group, reflecting a stable demand environment. The total deal wins included USD 3bn in BFSI and USD 1.3bn in Retail & CPG. The company reported a strong cash conversion, with Operating Cash Flow at 104.1% of the Net Income. The EPS has also increased to INR 31.14 in Q4 FY23 from INR 29.64 in Q3 FY23 and INR 26.85 in Q4 FY22.

Outlook

TCS is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of 25.8x/22.6x on FY24E/FY25E earnings. In spite of continued global macro uncertainties, TCS is well positioned with it’s size, steadfast market leadership position, best-in-asset class execution and order book (especially exposure to longer duration contracts) to deliver industry leading growth/margin and demonstrate superior return ratios and hence we revise our target price to INR 3,817 from INR 3,739 with a P/E multiple of 27x to the FY25E EPS of ~INR 141.36 (introducing FY25 estimates), an upside of 19.5% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating for the stock.

