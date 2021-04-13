English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3800 in its research report dated April 13, 2021.

Broker Research
April 13, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) revenue growth was across geographies and verticals led by a ramp up of deal wins and transformational opportunities. US$ revenues grew 5.0% QoQ to $5,987.0 million vs. our estimate of 5.0% QoQ growth and $5,987.1 million estimate. EBIT margins expanded 20 bps QoQ to 26.8%. TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15/share. One of the key highlights was that the company’s deal pipeline continues to be healthy at US$9.2 billion. The company aspires to register double digit revenue growth in FY22E.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 3,800/share (PE of 30x on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 3,600).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Apr 13, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.