Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3785: ICICI Direct

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,785 i.e. 29x P/E on FY24E EPS.

At 12:16 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,121.15, down Rs 143.70, or 4.40 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,111.00.

It was trading with volumes of 132,240 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 106,624 shares, an increase of 24.02 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.85 percent below its 52-week high and 3.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,142,044.82 crore.

