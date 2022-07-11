English
    Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3785: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3785 in its research report dated July 11, 2022.

    July 11, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,785 i.e. 29x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    At 12:16 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,121.15, down Rs 143.70, or 4.40 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,111.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 132,240 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 106,624 shares, an increase of 24.02 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 22.85 percent below its 52-week high and 3.23 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,142,044.82 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 11, 2022 12:20 pm
