Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3780: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3780 in its research report dated March 17, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,780 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E EPS.