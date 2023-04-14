Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3720: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,720 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E EPS.
