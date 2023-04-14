 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3720: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3720 in its research report dated April 13, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,720 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E EPS.