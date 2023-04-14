English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3720: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3720 in its research report dated April 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 14, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,720 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Consultancy Services - 14 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
    first published: Apr 14, 2023 02:33 pm