App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 20, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated April 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


During Q4FY2018, Tata  Consultancy Services (TCS) delivered the  highest incremental dollar revenue ($185  million) on sequential basis in the history of Q4,  despite seasonality issues. Revenue growth was  driven by strong performance in verticals such  as energy & utilities and travel & hospitality  along with geographies in Europe and APAC  (Japan grew in double digits). TCS reported a  higher-than-expected constant currency (CC)  revenue growth of 2% QoQ in Q4FY18, led  by volume growth of 2% QoQ. On a reported  basis, revenues were up by 3.9%QoQ at $4,972  million. EBIT margins improved by 22bps  QoQ to 25.4% (below our estimates) despite  higher bonus payouts to employees, driven by  currency benefits (40 bps). Net income during  the quarter increased by 5.7% QoQ to Rs.6,904  crore. In FY2018, the revenue increased by 6.7%  YoY on CC basis and 8.6% YoY on reported  basis. EBIT margin contracted ~90bps YoY at  24.8% in FY2018, owing to wage hikes above  industry standards, localisation and structuring  innovative deals.


Outlook


we expect TCS to  continue to trade at a premium to its peers.  Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock to  Buy from Hold with a revised price target (PT) of  Rs. 3,500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.