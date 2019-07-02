Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS’ annual report provides insights on its differentiated strategy, superior execution and ability to stitch together the transformational deals. TCS has aligned its strategy with Business 4.0 framework as most of its large clients are embracing one of the four business behaviors. Cash conversion continues to be strong, with FY2019 free cash flow of Rs. 26,461 crore, represents 84% to net profits.

Outlook

Given increasing market share among large peers, we maintain Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged price target of Rs. 2,400.

