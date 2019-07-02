Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated June 25, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services
TCS’ annual report provides insights on its differentiated strategy, superior execution and ability to stitch together the transformational deals. TCS has aligned its strategy with Business 4.0 framework as most of its large clients are embracing one of the four business behaviors. Cash conversion continues to be strong, with FY2019 free cash flow of Rs. 26,461 crore, represents 84% to net profits.
Outlook
Given increasing market share among large peers, we maintain Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged price target of Rs. 2,400.
