Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

We remain positive on TCS, given acceleration in deal wins with increasing TCVs, robust digital growth and strong demand commentary. TCS reported higher-than-expected CC revenue growth of 2.4% q-o-q/12.7% y-o-y; however, margins missed our estimates. Management has alluded at continuing of growth momentum in FY2020E despite macro challenges.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400.

