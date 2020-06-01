App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 2170: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS’s annual report 2020 theme, “Purpose-driven, Resilient, Adaptable”, highlighted the strength of the organisation, i.e. robust delivery model, enviable scale, employee empowerment, resilient processes, and purpose-driven strategies. With the early success of its SBWS model, TCS has come out with a new Vision 25x25; this says only 25% of its employees will need to work out of its facilities at any point of time by 2025. Superior execution, leadership in the digital segment, and a strong complementary product and platform portfolio put TCS in the best position to capitalise on opportunities as and when client technology spending increases.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,170, given its strong balance sheet, consistency in high payout and strong preferred relationship.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:14 pm

