Buy Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 2170: Sharekhan

TCS’s annual report 2020 theme, “Purpose-driven, Resilient, Adaptable”, highlighted the strength of the organisation, i.e. robust delivery model, enviable scale, employee empowerment, resilient processes, and purpose-driven strategies. With the early success of its SBWS model, TCS has come out with a new Vision 25x25; this says only 25% of its employees will need to work out of its facilities at any point of time by 2025. Superior execution, leadership in the digital segment, and a strong complementary product and platform portfolio put TCS in the best position to capitalise on opportunities as and when client technology spending increases.

We maintain our Buy rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,170, given its strong balance sheet, consistency in high payout and strong preferred relationship.







