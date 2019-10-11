Buy Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 2150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Revenue missed our estimates owing to incremental weakness in retail and softness in BFSI, while EBIT margin remained below our estimates due to higher investments in people. TCS reported strong deal TCV of $6.4 billion, which indicates strong competitive positioning of TCS offerings. We remain Positive on TCS given robust deal wins, ability to stitch together large multi-service deals, strong FCF generation and investor-friendly payouts.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150.

