Buy Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 1920: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Revenue missed estimates owing to Covid-19 impact, while EBIT margin matched our expectations. Management expects peak negative revenue impact in Q1FY2021E as demand environment deteriorates significantly, which could be at the similar level of revenue decline during global financial crisis (GFC). We believe that revenue would plunge during H1FY2021E followed by gradual improvement in H2FY2021E. Expect normalized revenue growth in FY2022E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 1,920, given its strong business model.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.