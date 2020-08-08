172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-communications-target-of-rs-950-emkay-global-financial-5664621.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 950: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications


TCOM reported healthy growth in data revenues, driven by increased traction for its connectivity solutions. EBITDA rose 20% qoq on cost savings (structural and Covid-19-related). However, once the situation normalizes, Covid-related savings should moderate. After turning EBITDA positive in FY20, Growth Services continued to see an uptick in profitability, while the Innovations Services segment dragged performance, although the loss was lower. TCOM has recorded strong order inflows – the highest in last two years. The strategic shift from a product player to an integrated solutions provider should augur well for TCOM. The company’s growth platforms/pillars are well defined, with financial goals of double-digit EBITDA growth and 20% RoCE in 3 years, along with debt reduction.



Outlook


Operating performance in GDS was strong, and management sounded confident on revenue growth. We estimate EBITDA CAGR of 11% and FCF generation of Rs55bn over FY21-23E. We resume coverage with a Buy rating and a SoTP-based TP of Rs950.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tata Communication

