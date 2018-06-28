Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 730: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications
High investment in frontloading growth opex/capex had hurt Data EBITDA. The management now expects its healthy funnel of orders to help maintain 12% Data revenue growth over 2-3 years (against 8% in the last three years). Data EBITDA margin (85% EBITDA contribution) should improve from 17% to 23% over FY18-21, leading to 410bp expansion in overall EBITDA margin to 18% by FY20. Within the Data segment, Growth Services is likely to see 32% revenue growth and contribute 23% of overall EBITDA by FY21 (v/s 12% loss in FY18). The management maintained its capex guidance of USD250m-275m (11% of sales).Outlook
We ascribe 9x/3x to (FY20) Data/Voice EBITDA of INR30.2b/INR2.7b, arriving at a TP of INR730 (23% upside from CMP). Besides, land demerger (in the next six months) offers additional upside of INR176.
