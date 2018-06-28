App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 730: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


High investment in frontloading growth opex/capex had hurt Data EBITDA. The management now expects its healthy funnel of orders to help maintain 12% Data revenue growth over 2-3 years (against 8% in the last three years). Data EBITDA margin (85% EBITDA contribution) should improve from 17% to 23% over FY18-21, leading to 410bp expansion in overall EBITDA margin to 18% by FY20.  Within the Data segment, Growth Services is likely to see 32% revenue growth and contribute 23% of overall EBITDA by FY21 (v/s 12% loss in FY18). The management maintained its capex guidance of USD250m-275m (11% of sales).

Outlook
We ascribe 9x/3x to (FY20) Data/Voice EBITDA of INR30.2b/INR2.7b, arriving at a TP of INR730 (23% upside from CMP). Besides, land demerger (in the next six months) offers additional upside of INR176.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Communications

