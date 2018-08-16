App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


TCOM reported lackluster growth, with consol. EBITDA flat QoQ/YoY at INR5.6b (in-line). Consol. revenue declined 2% QoQ (-9% YoY) to INR39.1b (in-line). Opex savings (-3% QoQ) drove ~30bp QoQ expansion in consol. EBITDA margin to 14.2%. Yet, TCOM reported adj. net loss of INR585m (v/s INR411m net profit in 4QFY18) due to a reduction in other income.


Outlook


Cut in our estimates leads us to reduce our SOTP-based TP to INR670 (prior: INR730) – ascribing 8x/3x on FY20E data/voice EBITDA and INR176 to the land bank (likely to be hived off in the ensuing quarters). At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 10x/8x on FY19/20. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:59 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Communications

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

