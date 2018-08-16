Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications

TCOM reported lackluster growth, with consol. EBITDA flat QoQ/YoY at INR5.6b (in-line). Consol. revenue declined 2% QoQ (-9% YoY) to INR39.1b (in-line). Opex savings (-3% QoQ) drove ~30bp QoQ expansion in consol. EBITDA margin to 14.2%. Yet, TCOM reported adj. net loss of INR585m (v/s INR411m net profit in 4QFY18) due to a reduction in other income.

Outlook

Cut in our estimates leads us to reduce our SOTP-based TP to INR670 (prior: INR730) – ascribing 8x/3x on FY20E data/voice EBITDA and INR176 to the land bank (likely to be hived off in the ensuing quarters). At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 10x/8x on FY19/20. Maintain Buy.

