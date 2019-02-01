App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


TCOM reported a strong set of numbers for 3QFY19, even excluding one-offs. Headline consolidated revenue/EBITDA grew 5%/34% QoQ to INR42.7b/INR8.4b, led by strong growth in the data business, partly offset by voice. Adjusting for one-offs, key growth levers - data revenue/EBITDA grew 5%/4%. Yet, weak voice business offset consolidated revenue/EBITDA growth of 3%/flat QoQ to INR41.8b/INR6.3b. Adjusted PAT stood at INR231m (our estimate of INR483m). For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA grew -3%/17% YoY.


Outlook


We have also reduced target EV/EBITDA multiple to 6x v/s 8x earlier, i.e. ~30% discount to 5-year average. Yet, given that the stock already factors in the concerns, we maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Communications

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

