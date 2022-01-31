Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1775 : ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications (TCom) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. • It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions, including a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the company. We value TCom at a target price of Rs 1775.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 1,266.60, down Rs 9.80, or 0.77 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,327.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,260.70.

It was trading with volumes of 30,708 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,143 shares, a decrease of -44.31 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.22 percent or Rs 15.70 at Rs 1,276.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,590.00 and 52-week low Rs 930.05 on 17 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.34 percent below its 52-week high and 36.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,098.10 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More