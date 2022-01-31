MARKET NEWS

    Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1775 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Communications recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775 in its research report dated January 21, 2022.

    January 31, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


    Tata Communications (TCom) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. • It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions, including a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY on the company. We value TCom at a target price of Rs 1775.

    At 17:30 Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 1,266.60, down Rs 9.80, or 0.77 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,327.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,260.70.

    It was trading with volumes of 30,708 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,143 shares, a decrease of -44.31 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.22 percent or Rs 15.70 at Rs 1,276.40.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,590.00 and 52-week low Rs 930.05 on 17 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 20.34 percent below its 52-week high and 36.19 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,098.10 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:22 pm
