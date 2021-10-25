MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1700: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications


TCOM reported a 5% EBITDA beat in Q2, adjusting for one-time benefits of Rs500mn. Revenue growth was in-line at 1.7% qoq, pointing toward a gradual recovery across businesses. The Digital Platforms & Services segment's revenue grew 2.3% qoq, driven largely by cloud, hosting & security and media services. However, revenue fell 9% yoy, which can be attributed to the Collaboration portfolio (down 25% yoy) on high traffic in Q2FY21. Revenue prospects are improving, with a double digit rise in order book in Q2 on a qoq and yoy basis. But near-term challenges like chipset shortages & logistical issues shall impact network equipment availability negatively, resulting in execution delays.



Outlook


With the full-fledged revenue revival being pushed to Q4 from Q3, we have cut FY22-24E revenue by 3-4%. This remains the only stumbling block now, but is key to the next leg of up-move. Retain Buy with an SoTP-based Dec'22 TP of Rs1,700 (Dec'23E EBITDA)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tata Communications
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:36 pm

