Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1700: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications

TCOM reported a 5% EBITDA beat in Q2, adjusting for one-time benefits of Rs500mn. Revenue growth was in-line at 1.7% qoq, pointing toward a gradual recovery across businesses. The Digital Platforms & Services segment's revenue grew 2.3% qoq, driven largely by cloud, hosting & security and media services. However, revenue fell 9% yoy, which can be attributed to the Collaboration portfolio (down 25% yoy) on high traffic in Q2FY21. Revenue prospects are improving, with a double digit rise in order book in Q2 on a qoq and yoy basis. But near-term challenges like chipset shortages & logistical issues shall impact network equipment availability negatively, resulting in execution delays.

Outlook

With the full-fledged revenue revival being pushed to Q4 from Q3, we have cut FY22-24E revenue by 3-4%. This remains the only stumbling block now, but is key to the next leg of up-move. Retain Buy with an SoTP-based Dec'22 TP of Rs1,700 (Dec'23E EBITDA)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More