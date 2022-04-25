English
    Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1650: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated April 23, 2022.

    April 25, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications


    TCOM posted revenue growth of 1.9% qoq/4.7% yoy, largely in line with our estimates. However, higher opex led to a 6% miss on EBITDA. RPAT was down 7.6% qoq due to lower EBITDA, higher D&A and taxes, offset in part by higher other income. The recovery in the Data segment (up 2.1% qoq) continued, supported by robust growth in the digital platform (up 3.4% qoq). Core connectivity growth was at 0.5% qoq. All digital segments, except for Collaboration, grew in double-digits yoy in FY22. TCOM further cut its net debt by Rs4.4bn to Rs67.4bn from last quarter. With this, the last 2 years’ cumulative reduction stands at Rs24.3bn. Topline recovery should continue to be gradual to reach double-digit yoy growth as the deal funnel is impacted by high attrition.



    Outlook


    We trim our revenue estimates marginally. We are cutting FY23-24E EBITDA by 4-8% due to higher-than-expected cost inflation. Maintain Buy with a revised Mar’24E SoTP-based TP of Rs1,650 (Rs1,800 earlier). Higher COE has led to a reduction in target multiple.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 25, 2022 09:53 pm
