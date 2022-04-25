English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Communications: target of Rs 1600: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated April 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Tata Communications


    Tata Communications’ (TCom) Q4FY22 data business net revenue grew only 5% YoY (+0.7% QoQ) which is below expectations. This should be partially weak from orderbook of Q3; while orderbook funnel has sequentially improved, management commentary does indicate gradual recovery in revenue growth. TCom revenue growth faced headwinds from fewer feet on the street, delay in decision making and under-performance of usage-based services. It is hopeful of acceleration in revenue in FY23; showing willingness to invest both in capex and opex to drive growth implies huge commitment. We would wait for early signs of an uptick in revenue. Data business EBITDA grew only 4.2% YoY (dipped 7.1% QoQ) on cost inflation including higher repair cost and reversal of covid benefits.



    Outlook


    We have cut our EPS estimates by 5-12% over FY23-24E, and accordingly, reduced our target price to Rs1,600 (from Rs1,680; 20x FY24E EPS). Maintain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.