    Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1470: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1470 in its research report dated April 20, 2023.

    April 21, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Tata Communications

    TCOM posted 7.2% YoY/0.9% QoQ revenue growth in Q4FY23, with EBITDA margin at 22.6%, which was below consensus/our estimate. The Data segment delivered doubledigit revenue growth for the third quarter in a row (+11.2%YoY). Growth in digital platforms was strong at 15.9%YoY, while core connectivity grew by 7.4%YoY. Cloud, Hosting and Security witnessed strong YoY growth. Net Debt reduced to Rs57.1bn in Q4 vs. Rs62.7bn in the previous quarter, as FCF increased to Rs6.3 bn in Q4FY23 vs. Rs3.3bn in Q3FY23.

    Outlook

    We expect the investment in new capability build-up and manpower addition to fuel doubledigit growth in the data segment in FY24-25. TCOM would clock consol. revenue/EBITDA CAGR of ~8% each over FY23-25E and margin at 23.6%/24.2% in FY24E/FY25E. We resume coverage with a BUY rating and TP of Rs1,470/share (10x Mar-25E EBITDA).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
