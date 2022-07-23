English
    Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1210: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 23, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications


    TCOM posted 1.1% QoQ/5.1% yoy revenue growth in Q1FY23, largely in line with estimates. However, lower other opex led to 9% yoy growth in EBITDA, with margins at 25%. Unusually high EBITDAM in the voice business also contributed to EBITDA growth. Growth in digital platforms was steady at 12.3% yoy, while core connectivity grew by 3.6%. This led to 7.6% yoy growth in the data segment. Collaboration was the only segment to see a yoy decline. Cloud hosting and Media services saw strong revenue growth. Net debt fell further to Rs61.3bn from Rs67.4bn in Q4FY22. Despite higher capex guidance for the year, capex declined 9% yoy/20% qoq. We believe that both capex and opex will see a gradual pick-up, which should support revenue recovery going ahead.



    Outlook


    We broadly maintain FY23-25 revenue and EBITDA estimates, given that capex and opex are likely to be back-ended. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs1,210 (8x Sept’24E EBTIDA) as we roll forward valuations to Sept’24E.


    At 17:30 Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 1,058.50, down Rs 19.10, or 1.77 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,092.35 and an intraday low of Rs 1,047.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 109,525 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 49,023 shares, an increase of 123.42 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.99 percent or Rs 97.90 at Rs 1,077.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,590.00 and 52-week low Rs 856.00 on 17 January, 2022 and 15 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 33.43 percent below its 52-week high and 23.66 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 30,167.25 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Communications - 220722 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 10:45 am
