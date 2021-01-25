MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1167: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1167 in its research report dated January 20, 2021.

Broker Research
January 25, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications


As expected, TCOM posted a 10% qoq dip in operating profit in Q3 – a quarter marred by seasonality and weak deal conversion. Yet, it was another quarter of healthy cash generation (Rs7.1bn) and reduction in net debt (down Rs6.6bn qoq). Despite the normalization in costs and deferral of network costs from Q2, operating costs were down 2% qoq and 8.4% yoy (due to cost-optimization efforts). Covid-19-related savings should continue to moderate from Q4 with spends required for revenue growth. The deal conversion has been impacted in the last few quarters, while management alluded to early signs of recovery. The consistent focus on trimming debt, revenue recovery and stronger deal conversion going forward are key monitorables.


Outlook


Our revenue and EBITDA estimates remain largely unchanged while earnings upgrade is driven by lower ETR. We continue to be constructive and maintain Buy rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of Rs1,167 (FY23E) vs. Rs1,073 earlier (Sept’ 22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tata Communications
first published: Jan 25, 2021 05:02 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Blume Ventures' Sajith Pai on the evolution of Indian startups, his Indus Valley model and more

Setting Sail | Blume Ventures' Sajith Pai on the evolution of Indian startups, his Indus Valley model and more

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.