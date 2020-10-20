Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1073: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Communications

TCOM had another stellar quarter with an EBITDA beat of 12%, driven by robust operating performance in the Growth Services segment, cost-optimization measures relating mainly to Covid-19, and the benefits stemming from delaying network opex. Growth services continued to gain from the increased need for connectivity and hosting solutions, with a steady growth in cloud and other portfolios along with growth in traditional services. Improved deal conversion should help sustain growth in the coming quarters. Healthy FCF generation has led to a net debt reduction of Rs5.5bn in H1FY21. Strong EBITDA delivery in H1 and expectation of revenue growth revival from Q4 should further provide confidence on the company’s path to achieve its stated financials goals in 3 years.

Outlook

Strong Q2 EBITDA - despite moderate expectations for H2 - is leading us to upgrade FY21-23E EBITDA by ~5-11%, resulting in a revised SoTP-based TP of Rs1,073. We maintain Buy with an OW stance in sector EAP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.