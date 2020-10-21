172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-communications-target-of-rs-1055-icici-direct-5990551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1055: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Communications recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


Tata Communications reported a better-than-expected performance on the operating front led by superior margins in the data segment. The topline was at Rs 4401 crore, up 3% YoY, flattish QoQ, with data revenues (forming ~83% of revenues) growing at 7.2% YoY, a tad lower than expectations. EBITDA came in at Rs 1158 crore, up 26.3% YoY, with margins at 26.3% (up 680 bps YoY) driven by strong data margins of 30.4% (up 830 bps YoY), aided by structural costs savings and continued Covid-19 led benefits such savings in travel costs, lower SG&A costs etc. The company reported a PAT of Rs 384.5 crore, up ~6.1x YoY.


Outlook


We believe continued performance and deleveraging possibilities bode well for the company. Thus, we maintain BUY with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 1055/share. We raise our data segment EV/EBITDA multiple to 8.5x vs. 8x earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications

