Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1055: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications reported a better-than-expected performance on the operating front led by superior margins in the data segment. The topline was at Rs 4401 crore, up 3% YoY, flattish QoQ, with data revenues (forming ~83% of revenues) growing at 7.2% YoY, a tad lower than expectations. EBITDA came in at Rs 1158 crore, up 26.3% YoY, with margins at 26.3% (up 680 bps YoY) driven by strong data margins of 30.4% (up 830 bps YoY), aided by structural costs savings and continued Covid-19 led benefits such savings in travel costs, lower SG&A costs etc. The company reported a PAT of Rs 384.5 crore, up ~6.1x YoY.

Outlook

We believe continued performance and deleveraging possibilities bode well for the company. Thus, we maintain BUY with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 1055/share. We raise our data segment EV/EBITDA multiple to 8.5x vs. 8x earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.