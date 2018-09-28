Buy Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 956: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemicals

TTCH has launched five products (khichdi mix, cheela mix, chutneys, etc.) over the past 8-12 months, which are sold only in Star Bazaar outlets and on e-commerce platform Amazon. Other products like Tata Salt, Tata Salt Lite, pulses, besan and spices are also available in general trade. The idea here is to assess the performance of the newly launched products and take them to different channels depending on their receptiveness. TTCH plans to launch 4-5 new product platforms in FY19. The strategy in the consumer business is to first build the base by launching products that would provide scale albeit with relatively low margins, and then foray into value-added products to pull the margins up. TTCH has changed the inventory policy for pulses, capping it at 45 days. Now, instead of securing raw material at the time of harvest and keeping the inventory, the company procures from the mandi (a big market) on a need-to-need basis.

Outlook

TTCH has traded at one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 7.5x (average) for the last five years. Our SOTP-based target price is INR956 – implied EV/EBITDA of 9.6x, which is ~30% premium to its five-year average. This is justified, in our view, given the recent business transformation toward higher-RoCE segments (specialty and consumer products). Our TP implies a 40% upside. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.