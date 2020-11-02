172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-chemicals-target-of-rs-381-motilal-oswal-6049871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 381: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Chemicals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 381 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemicals


Tata Chemicals' (TTCH) operating performance was muted across geographies (barring Europe). This was primarily led by North America and India, where EBITDA declined 48% and 40% respectively. The Soda Ash segment's performance was impacted by reduction in demand from the end user industry (largely for flat and container glass). Factoring in the miss to our estimates (due to one-time cost) and weak end-user industry demand scenario, we cut our EBITDA estimates by 6% for FY21 while maintaining it for FY22E. We arrive at an SOTP-based TP of INR381. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


Factoring in the miss to our estimates (due to one-time cost) and weak end-user industry demand scenario, we cut our EBITDA estimates by 6% for FY21 while maintaining it for FY22E. We arrive at an SOTP-based TP of INR381. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals

