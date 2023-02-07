English
    Buy Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 1170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Chemicals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals

    Commencing operations in 1944, Tata Chemicals has come a long way to become one of the top five players in the global soda ash market. Under basic chemical, TCL offers soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, cement, salt, marine chemicals and crushed refined soda. Speciality chemical consists of solution towards agro chemical through Rallis and other specialty solutions such as nutritional products and HDS • Basic chemical forms 75% of overall revenue while the rest comes from speciality products.


    Outlook

    Maintain BUY on the back of 1) tighter soda ash supply scenario, 2) upbeat management commentary regarding demand and pricing and 3) soda ash demand prevailing from new geographies and industries. We value Tata Chemicals at SOTP valuation to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1170/share (earlier Rs 1345/share).