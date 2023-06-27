Buy Tarsons Products Ltd; target of Rs 770: LKP Research

Buy

LKP Research's research report on Tarsons Products Ltd

We visited Tarsons Products Ltd (TPL) largest facility located at Jangalpur (West Bengal) including its upcoming Panchla facility (2x of existing capacity) on 23rd June, 2023 and met the senior management for an update on its recent expansion and to gauge its growth prospects post our Initiating Coverage on the company click here. TPL is a leading plastic labware manufacturer catering to the lifescience industry with a domestic as well as global presence. Its products are used by key end user markets like Academic/Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical companies & Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Diagnostic Labs/IVF clients etc. The company has a diversified product portfolio with over 1,700 SKUs across 300 products. It has registered a revenue/profit CAGR of 12%/20% in the last five years. It is doubling its capacity to expand its product mix (capex of ₹5.5 bn over FY22–25) and setting up a greenfield project at Panchla & Amta, which will start contributing in H2FY24 and fully ramp up by FY25. This capex may fetch a revenue of 0.8x of the investments (₹4-4.5 bn).



Outlook

We maintain our positive stance on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of ₹770.

