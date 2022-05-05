Buy Tanla Platform; target of Rs 1867: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Tanla Platform

Overall, inline performance on both revenue and margin front. The fourth quarter generally has weak seasonality compared to third quarter on account of several promotional campaigns in December quarter, driving up A2P messaging. The Wisely platform coming live is a positive development and would drive revenue growth for Platform segment in FY23. It remains a leader in CPaaS space in India, growing faster than the industry. The adoption of CPaaS based A2P messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments. We expect EBITDA margin to improve going ahead led by Platform segment(higher gross margin) growing faster than enterprise segment. We estimate revenue CAGR of 26.0% over FY22‐FY24E with average EBIT margin of 21.4%.



Outlook

We maintain BUY Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,867 per share, based on 30x on FY24E EPS. Trades at PE of 23x on FY24E EPS.

