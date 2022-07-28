Buy Tanla Platform; target of Rs 1218: YES Securities

YES Securities report on Tanla Platform

Overall, it reported mixed performance for the quarter. While, the revenue for the quarter was inline, EBITDA margin came sharply below estimates on several operational headwinds such as pricing pressure in few pockets, downtime due to modernization of platform and cross currency headwinds. The Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter and that led to sequential dip in revenue. The Wisely platform is shaping up nicely and would drive revenue growth for Platform segment in FY23. It remains a leader in CPaaS space in India, growing faster than the industry. The adoption of CPaaS based A2P messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments. We expect EBITDA margin to improve going ahead led by improved execution. Platform segment(higher gross margin) growing faster than enterprise segment will also support margin going ahead. We estimate revenue CAGR of 21.8% over FY22‐FY24E with average EBIT margin of 19.1%.



Outlook

We maintain BUY Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,218 per share, based on 22x on FY24E EPS. We have reduced target PE multiple from 30x to 22x to account for lower margin assumption and higher cost of capital(WACC) in this environment of high macroeconomic uncertainty. Trades at PE of 13.2x on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

