Buy Talwalkars Lifestyles; target of Rs 165: CD Equisearch

According to a recent research conducted by Technavio, a global market research company, global health and wellness market is poised to steadily grow at a CAGR of about 6% from 2018 to 2022, primarily invigorated by dilating health consciousness among consumers along with rising disposable incomes. The growing urban population, in both the developed and developing nations, witnesses lifestyle changes that give rise to various health issues like obesity and diabetes, among others. As a result, the need to stay fit has become more pronounced in the recent years, thus serving as the major driver of growth of the global health and wellness industry.

With business restructuring, acquisitions and strategic alliances, earnings of the business is expected to drive up earnings by ~21.5% (on average) over the next two fiscals. Weighing odds, we recommend buying the stock with target price of Rs 165 based on 5.0x FY20e EPS of Rs 32.94 over a period of 9-12 months.

