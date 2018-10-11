App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Talwalkars Lifestyles; target of Rs 165: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch bullish on Talwalkars Lifestyles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated October 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Talwalkars Lifestyles


According to a recent research conducted by Technavio, a global market research company, global health and wellness market is poised to steadily grow at a CAGR of about 6% from 2018 to 2022, primarily invigorated by dilating health consciousness among consumers along with rising disposable incomes. The growing urban population, in both the developed and developing nations, witnesses lifestyle changes that give rise to various health issues like obesity and diabetes, among others. As a result, the need to stay fit has become more pronounced in the recent years, thus serving as the major driver of growth of the global health and wellness industry.


Outlook


With business restructuring, acquisitions and strategic alliances, earnings of the business is expected to drive up earnings by ~21.5% (on average) over the next two fiscals. Weighing odds, we recommend buying the stock with target price of Rs 165 based on 5.0x FY20e EPS of Rs 32.94 over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Recommendations #Talwalkars Lifestyles

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.