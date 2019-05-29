Buy TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts; target of Rs 22: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts

TajGVK reported upbeat Q4FY19 numbers led by a strong operating performance. The reported numbers were a beat on all parameters. The topline witnessed growth of 9.6% YoY to Rs 93.5 crore (broadly in-line with I-direct estimates of Rs 91.7 crore). Profitability improved during the quarter with EBITDA margins improving 540 bps to 28.5% (above I-direct estimate of 24.3%) driven by enhanced efficiency. Other expenses include Rs 4.09 crore spent towards renovation of three hotels viz. Taj Deccan, Taj Krishna and Taj Chandigarh. Net profit soared 35.6% YoY to 12.9 crore for Q4FY19. This was supported by a better operational performance and improved profitability of the JV of Taj Santacruz that exhibited a turnaround, ending FY19 on a profitable note. Of this, TAJGVK’s share is at Rs 2.9 crore and Rs 2.8 crore for FY19 and Q4FY19, respectively.

Outlook

Led by the explosive growth in its major market of Telangana, we believe occupancy levels would reach or even cross 70% in FY20E. In addition, room demand, going ahead, is expected to grow at ~7% with supply growth of 3-4%. It should also drive RevPAR higher. We maintain our BUY rating on TAJGVK considering the above and value the company at ~16.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 220.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.