you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Taj GVK Hotels; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Taj GVK Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Taj GVK Hotels


TajGVK reported a good set of Q4FY18 numbers. A key highlight of the quarter was a turnaround in the company’s JV Taj Santacruz, which reported net profit of Rs 2.3 crore. The company’s financials were above our estimates on all fronts. Revenues increased 16.5% YoY to Rs 85.3 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 82.6 crore) The EBITDA margin increased 666 bps YoY to 25.1% (above I-direct estimate of 24.6%) in Q4FY18 led by lower employee expenses.


Outlook
Given this, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270/share ((i.e. at EV/room of Rs 1.5 crore/room vs. replacement cost of Rs 2 crore/room and EV/EBITDA of 20x based on FY20E EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Taj GVK Hotels

