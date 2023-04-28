Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

Syngene is a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation catering mainly to global innovator pharma/chemical companies offering integrated scientific services from early discovery to commercial supply. • Syngene serves these players, which outsource some or substantial part of their business in the product development life cycle and operates via full time equipment (FTE) and fee for services (FFS) models • Discovery services: FTE engagements with high renewability; Dedicated services: long-term strategic alliances that last usually five years or more, Development and manufacturing: FFS engagements, which increase in volume/scale over time.

Outlook

Upgrade from HOLD to BUY as strong momentum and growth is expected from all three segments. We value Syngene at Rs 740 i.e. 22x EV/EBITDA on FY25E EBITDA of Rs 1307.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Syngene International - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici