    Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

    Syngene is a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation catering mainly to global innovator pharma/chemical companies offering integrated scientific services from early discovery to commercial supply. • Syngene serves these players, which outsource some or substantial part of their business in the product development life cycle and operates via full time equipment (FTE) and fee for services (FFS) models • Discovery services: FTE engagements with high renewability; Dedicated services: long-term strategic alliances that last usually five years or more, Development and manufacturing: FFS engagements, which increase in volume/scale over time.

    Outlook

    Upgrade from HOLD to BUY as strong momentum and growth is expected from all three segments. We value Syngene at Rs 740 i.e. 22x EV/EBITDA on FY25E EBITDA of Rs 1307.7 crore.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
